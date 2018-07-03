Rouhani warns US against blocking Iran crude exports

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani denounced Washington’s plan to curtail the Islamic Republic's revenues by blocking its crude oil exports, warning against the c

“It is completely meaningless to block Iran’s oil export and allow the region’s oil to be exported. Do it if you can and see the consequences,” Rouhani said addressing Iranian expatriates in Switzerland, Tasnim news agency reported on July 3, Trend reports.

Heading a ranking delegation, Rouhani arrived in Bern on Monday and held a closed-door meeting with senior Swiss officials at Hotel Bellevue Palace.

Noting that the Iranian nation have never (and will never) buckled under foreign pressure, he called on all Iranians to remain united and help thwart forthcoming US sanctions.

The main aim of the US sanctions is to exert pressure on people’s lives, the president stressed, adding, “The US claims that it wants to pressurize the Iranian government but people’s basic needs like medicine and livestock products are also the targets of the sanctions”.

“Americans have claimed that they want to completely block Iran’s oil exports. They do not know what they are talking about,” the Iranian president further said.

Recently, Iran's first vice president said the country was considering oil exports by the private sector in a bid to thwart the US sanctions.

Trump announced on May 8 that Washington was walking away from the nuclear agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was reached in 2015 between Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council - the United States, Britain, France, Russia and China - plus Germany.

Trump also said he would reinstate US nuclear sanctions on Iran and impose "the highest level" of economic bans on the Islamic Republic.

News.Az

