RTL cuts 2025 outlook as TV ad slump hits Germany and France

European media giant RTL lowered its annual revenue and profit forecasts on Tuesday, citing a slump in TV advertising in Germany and France. The broadcaster now expects revenue of €6–6.1 billion ($7–7.1 billion) and EBITA of €650 million, down from previous forecasts of €6.45 billion and €780 million.

CEO Thomas Rabe highlighted the shift from linear TV to streaming as a key challenge, with TV ad revenue down 7.4% in the first nine months, while digital advertising surged 31.7%. RTL’s streaming revenue grew 26.6%, with paying subscribers increasing 17.4% to 7.6 million. The company aims to exceed 8 million subscribers by year-end and cut streaming startup losses by more than half, from €137 million in 2024 to about €50 million in 2025, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The group also plans to continue its share buyback program until March 2026, supporting flexibility for payments tied to its Sky Deutschland acquisition. RTL’s rival, ProSiebenSat.1, also recently reduced guidance amid a drop in traditional TV ad revenues.

