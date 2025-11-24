Rubio: Russia plays key role in Ukraine peace plan negotiations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia is an integral part of the process of developing a plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has stated.

"Of course, ultimately this settlement plan must be approved by President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," he added, News.Az reports, citing RIA Novosti.

Rubio expressed satisfaction with the progress achieved in the negotiations and emphasized that, in addition to the positions of Washington and Kyiv, "there's obviously also the Russian side of the equation."

News.Az