Rubio signs order to fast-track $4B in arms to Israel withheld under Biden

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that he has used emergency authority to expedite the delivery of military assistance worth nearly $4 billion to Israel. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool)

Secretary of State Rubio signs order to speed up $4B in military aid to Israel, overturning Biden-era hold, News.Az informs via Fox News.

"The decision to reverse the Biden Administration’s partial arms embargo, which wrongly withheld a number of weapons and ammunition from Israel, is yet another sign that Israel has no greater ally in the White House than President Trump," Rubio said in a statement.

The announcement comes as solutions to achieve a permanent cease-fire between longtime American ally Israel and Palestinian terrorist group Hamas remain unclear.

Since taking office, the Trump administration has approved nearly $12 billion in major foreign military sales to Israel, Rubio said.

