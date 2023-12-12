Ruling New Azerbaijan Party to nominate Ilham Aliyev in upcoming snap presidential election

+ ↺ − 16 px

The ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) will nominate incumbent President Ilham Aliyev in the upcoming early presidential election on February 7, 2024, Tahir Budagov, YAP deputy chairman and head of the Central Administration, said on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

A meeting of the YAP Board of Directors will be held soon, where a presidential candidate will be named, Budagov said.

“According to the charter adopted at the last congress held in 2021, the authority to nominate a candidate for the presidency was given to the Board of Directors,” he added.

News.Az