Ruling News Azerbaijan party officially nominates Ilham Aliyev as presidential candidate

The ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) officially nominated Ilham Aliyev as a candidate for the upcoming presidential election in the country.

The decision was made at an expanded meeting of the YAP Board held on Friday, News.Az reports.

On December 7, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order to announce snap presidential elections in Azerbaijan, which will be held on February 7, 2024.


