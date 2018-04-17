Rumen Radev sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, APA reports.

“Please accept my sincere congratulations and best wishes on your re-election as the president of Azerbaijan,” the Bulgarian president said in his letter. “By using this opportunity, I’d like to invite you to visit Bulgaria again. We consider Azerbaijan our priority partner. I am sure that your visit to Bulgaria will make new contribution to the further development and deepening of the traditionally close and friendly ties between our countries in the interests of our peoples.”

“In accordance with the joint declaration between Bulgaria and Azerbaijan, the comprehensive strengthening of the ties between Sophia and Baku will create possibility to promote the interests of our countries in energy security and transport sectors, and will contribute to the strengthening of regional peace and stability,” Rumen Radev noted.

“I wish you good health and success in your high state activity, and I wish sustainable development to Azerbaijan.”

News.Az

