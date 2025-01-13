Russia accuses Ukraine of drone attack on TurkStream gas pipeline infrastructure

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia's military has accused Ukraine of launching a drone strike on infrastructure related to the TurkStream gas pipeline, a key route for Russian gas supplies to Europe via Türkiye.

"In an effort to disrupt gas supplies to European countries, the Kyiv regime launched an attack on Jan. 11 using nine drones," Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement, referring to a gas compressor station in southern Russia that services the pipeline, News.Az reports, citing The Moscow Times.The ministry claimed all drones were intercepted, with debris causing "minor damage" to a building and equipment at a gas measuring station in the village of Gai-Kodzor, near Russia's southern Black Sea coast.Authorities reported that the facility continues to operate "normally," with no disruptions to gas supplies.TurkStream, which spans 930 kilometers (578 miles) under the Black Sea, transports Russian gas to Turkey and onward through the Balkans. It is currently the only active pipeline carrying Russian gas to Europe, with an annual capacity of 31.5 billion cubic meters.The attack comes nearly two weeks after a gas transit deal between Russia and Ukraine expired, with Kyiv opting not to renew the agreement.

