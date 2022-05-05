Russia again extends restrictions on flights to eleven airports

Russia’s Federal Agency for Air Transport has extended restrictions on flights to 11 airports in the southern and central part of the country until May 13, 2022, the agency said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Restrictions will be in force in the airports of Anapa, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Gelendzhik, Krasnodar, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov-on-Don, Simferopol, and Elista.

The agency recommends Russian airlines to carry passengers by alternative routes using the airports of Sochi, Volgograd, Mineralnye Vody, Stavropol, and Moscow.

The remaining airports in Russia operate as normal.

Russia closed part of its airspace in the country’s south for civil aircraft on February 24, 2022, amid the special military operation in Ukraine.

News.Az