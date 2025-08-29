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Beijing Talks
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Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to raise the issue of the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline during upcoming talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.19 May 2026-12:28
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A meeting between Presidents Xi Jinping of China and Donald Trump of the United States has begun in Beijing, China’s central television reported.14 May 2026-07:24
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China strongly rebuked a U.S. trade investigation into alleged industrial overcapacity and forced labour, warning that it reserves the right to take countermeasures. The move casts a shadow over a new round of trade talks in France, scheduled to start this weekend ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to Beijing later this month.13 Mar 2026-12:12
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Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to hold a private "tea" meeting in Beijing.29 Aug 2025-19:45
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