Russia, Armenia discuss new transit routes via Azerbaijan

Russia and Armenia are holding talks on expanding transit supplies of new goods through Azerbaijan, including fertilizers, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said.

Speaking to reporters, Overchuk described the recent transit of Russian grain to Armenia via Azerbaijan as a “truly significant” development, marking a major shift in regional logistics, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

In early November, the first train carrying Russian grain passed through Azerbaijan and Georgia to Armenia — the first such shipment in more than 30 years and the first since Armenia and Azerbaijan gained independence. According to Overchuk, Kazakh wheat later followed the same route.

“We consider this an important event,” Overchuk said, noting that discussions are now underway to use the route for additional types of cargo, including fertilizers.

Beyond exports to Armenia, Moscow and Yerevan are also exploring the possibility of return shipments from Armenia to Russia through Azerbaijani territory. Overchuk emphasized that such cooperation would have seemed highly unlikely until recently.

The talks signal a potential expansion of regional transit cooperation, highlighting Azerbaijan’s growing role as a key transport corridor in the South Caucasus.

News.Az