Russia, Belarus set to hold 'West 2025' drills with over 13,000 troops

Russia and Belarus are set to conduct the West 2025 joint strategic drills in mid-September, with over 13,000 personnel expected to participate, according to Valery Revenko, Chief of the Belarusian Defense Ministry’s Department for International Military Cooperation.

Revenko confirmed that efforts are underway to invite OSCE member states to observe the exercise, while emphasizing Belarus’ commitment to the Vienna Document 2011 on Confidence- and Security-Building Measures, News.Az reports, citing BelTA.

However, he noted that countries with negative or specific attitudes toward Belarus’ fulfillment of the document might not be invited. Last year, Poland, Estonia, and Latvia did not extend invitations to Belarus for certain drills.

Revenko stated that future invitations would depend on the actions of those countries' leaders and defense officials.

Earlier reports confirmed that preparations for the West 2025 exercises have already begun, with Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin highlighting the importance of such large-scale drills in assessing the combat readiness of regional forces and their ability to work together effectively.

News.Az