Russia cannot count on Western partners: FM Lavrov

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has no Western partners and cannot count on them, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with RT, News.Az reports.

Commenting on anti-Russian sanctions, Lavrov said they were imposed by the West with the aim of marginalize Russia.

“Sanctions against us will continue. Sanctions have always strengthened Russia. Today, we have no Western partners,” the top diplomat noted.

“Now we can only rely on ourselves and on those allies who will remain standing next to us. This is the main conclusion for Russia on the issue of geopolitics,” Lavrov added.

News.Az