Yandex metrika counter

Russia cautiously optimistic on Syria peace deal - Putin

  • Region
  • Share
Russia cautiously optimistic on Syria peace deal - Putin

Russia is cautiously optimistic on the chances for a peace deal in Syria, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, after talks with Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan in Moscow, Reuters reported.

"I want to express cautious optimism that we, ... including here also other important players including the United States, will be able to ... move to a fully-fledged political resolution," Putin said.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      