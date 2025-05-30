Russia, China collaborate on over 80 major joint projects worth $200 billion

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia and China are currently implementing or preparing to launch more than 80 priority joint projects, valued at around $200 billion, according to Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov.

These initiatives span a broad array of sectors, the Russian diplomat emphasized, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"For the past 15 years, China has been Russia’s largest trading partner, while our country ranks fifth among China’s foreign trade partners. In 2024, bilateral trade reached a new record, amounting to $245 bln. In recent years, systematic and coordinated efforts have been undertaken to transition mutual settlements to national currencies, investment cooperation is actively developing, and more than 80 priority Russian-Chinese projects worth around $200 bln are being implemented or prepared for launch in such sectors as industrial production, transport, logistics, agriculture, and mineral resource extraction," the diplomat noted.

He expressed hope that the further growth of reciprocal capital investments would be facilitated by the updated intergovernmental agreement on their promotion and mutual protection, signed in May.

News.Az