Russia, China deploy warships for joint Pacific patrol

Russian and Chinese combat ships have left the port of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and set out into the Pacific Ocean for a joint naval patrol, Russia’s Pacific Fleet announced Thursday.

"A detachment of ships of the Russian Navy and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy has deployed to the Pacific Ocean to accomplish the objectives of a joint patrol in the Asia-Pacific region after replenishing supplies at the port of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky," the press office said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Upon their exit from the Avacha Bay, the detachment’s ships conducted shipborne anti-drone drills and an exercise for all types of defense. In the Pacific Ocean, the warships practiced maneuvering techniques with deployments in various formations, it specified.

The joint naval group includes the Russian Pacific Fleet’s large anti-submarine warfare ship Admiral Tributs and the Chinese Navy’s destroyer Shaoxing and replenishment ship Qiandaohu, the press office said.

The joint maritime patrol aims to strengthen naval cooperation between Russia and China, maintain peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, monitor marine waters and protect facilities of maritime economic activity of both countries, it specified.

The Russian and Chinese navies carried out their first maritime patrol in the Asia-Pacific region in 2021. Since then, the joint naval patrol has been carried out on an annual basis.

