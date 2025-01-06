Russia claims capture of key eastern Ukraine town

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia announced on Monday that its forces had captured the "important logistics hub" of Kurakhove in eastern Ukraine, marking a significant advance after months of steady gains in the region.

Russian units "have fully liberated the town of Kurakhove — the biggest settlement in southwestern Donbas," the Defense Ministry said on Telegram, News.Az reports, citing The Moscow Times. Ukrainian forces did not confirm the claim, saying only that Russia was "conducting assault operations in the urban area of Kurakhove.""Measures are underway to identify and destroy enemy assault groups trying to infiltrate our combat formations," the army said.Ukraine's General Staff said on Facebook that its forces "repelled 27 attacks in the Kurakhove sector."The industrial town of Kurakhove, which had a pre-conflict population of around 22,000 people, is located next to a reservoir and is home to a power station.

