Russia claims it destroyed M777 Howitzers sent to Ukraine by western allies
- 22 Jun 2022 14:45
22 Jan 2026
The Russian Ministry of Defense has claimed it has targeted and destroyed “155-mm M-777 howitzers” provided to Ukraine by the US and European allies, in a statement accompanying a video it released Wednesday, News.az reports citing Ukrinfoirm.
Russian used high-precision artillery strikes to destroy the “155-mm howitzers made in the USA," its Ministry of Defense claimed.
It’s unclear how many M777 Howitzers were allegedly destroyed, but it’s not the first time Russia has made similar claims.