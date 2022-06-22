Yandex metrika counter

Russia claims it destroyed M777 Howitzers sent to Ukraine by western allies

The Russian Ministry of Defense has claimed it has targeted and destroyed “155-mm M-777 howitzers” provided to Ukraine by the US and European allies, in a statement accompanying a video it released Wednesday, News.az reports citing Ukrinfoirm.

Russian used high-precision artillery strikes to destroy the “155-mm howitzers made in the USA," its Ministry of Defense claimed.

It’s unclear how many M777 Howitzers were allegedly destroyed, but it’s not the first time Russia has made similar claims. 

