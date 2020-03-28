Russia closes border on March 30

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s government has ordered to suspend crossings via automobile, railway, pedestrian and other border checkpoints, including on the border with Belarus, the

"Russia’s Transport Ministry alongside the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), the Russian Customs Service and Rospotrebnadzor [Russia’s consumer safety regulator] should suspend crossings via automobile, railway, pedestrian, river and other checkpoints of the state border of the Russian Federation, as well as across the land section of the Russian-Belarusian state border, starting at 00.00 Moscow time on March 30, 2020," the statement says.

News.Az

