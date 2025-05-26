+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian Embassy in The Hague criticized the Netherlands on Monday, stating that the country’s decision to supply F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine represents a clear "step towards escalation," News.Az reports citing foreign media. "Since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, the Netherlands has been persistently moving towards escalating the conflict and destabilizing the international situation, and the supply of F-16s to the Kiev regime is just one of the steps the kingdom has taken in this direction," the Russian embassy remarked. Comments came as a response to yesterday's announcement by Dutch Minister of Defense Ruben Brekelmans, stating the Netherlands will send the last of 24 pledged fighters on Monday.

The Russian diplomats in Hague added that those aircraft present a legitimate target of the Russian armed forces, and added that "pumping Ukraine with Western weapons" will not undermine the continuation of negotiations.

News.Az