Russia considers lifting gasoline export ban for producers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian authorities are considering the possibility of lifting the ban on gasoline exports for producers starting February 1, according tk an industry source, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

At present, a temporary ban on gasoline exports applies to all market participants and is set to remain in force until the end of February 2026. Restrictions on diesel fuel exports, however, apply only to nonproducers.



Last week, the Russian government announced the creation of a national fuel market monitoring system. The system tracks fuel price trends, inventory levels, and production capacities, with data broken down by regions.



News.Az