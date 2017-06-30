Russia cuts contribution to Council of Europe

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow on Friday suspended payment of its contribution to the Council of Europe (CoE) for 2017, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry, APA reports quoting Anadolu Agency.

“In view of the current developments, Russia decided to suspend payment of its contribution to the budget of the Council of Europe for 2017 until full and unconditional restoration of the credentials of the delegation of the Federal Assembly of Russia in Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE)," the ministry said in a statement.

It said in 2014 and 2015, PACE members restricted the credentials of the Russian parliamentary delegation to such an extent that "it made its participation in the work of the Parliamentary Assembly impossible".

Moscow called all responsible member states of the council to make "every" effort to overcome the crisis within the assembly "as soon as possible".

It also said Russia continues its "meaningful" work in the council, including in the implementation of its obligations under the conventions.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov informed Council of Europe Secretary General Thorbjorn Jagland about the suspension of payment in a phone call, the statement added.

News.Az

