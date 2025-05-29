Russia declines to reveal ceasefire terms in Ukraine talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Kremlin has not yet disclosed what conditions it will propose for a ceasefire with Ukraine, nor whether those terms will appear in a draft memorandum, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Peskov noted that there is no need to publicly discuss the contents of the draft documents, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"We won’t publicly discuss the contents of the draft documents that [the parties] are supposed to exchange. The reason is because talks should always be held behind closed doors rather than in public," the Kremlin spokesman added.

