Russia denies military aid request from Venezuela

Caracas has not requested military assistance from Moscow, Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov stated.

"Caracas has not approached Moscow, at least through our diplomatic mission channels, for military assistance or with a request to deploy Russian weapons on Venezuelan territory," he said, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

Discussing military-technical cooperation, the diplomat emphasized that "it is being fully implemented within the framework of the signed contracts." "The treaty on strategic partnership and cooperation between our countries, which has recently entered into force, also underscores the need to continue cooperation in the security and military-technical fields," Melik-Bagdasarov added.

The US Navy has deployed a strike group of ships led by aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford, a nuclear submarine, and more than 16,000 troops to the Caribbean Sea. Since September, US forces have destroyed at least 20 speedboats in the region, killing over 80 people.

News.Az