Russia denies reports of Lavrov-Rubio meeting being put on hold

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov dismissed media reports claiming that a meeting between Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had been suspended.

“It’s impossible to put on hold what has not been agreed on,” Ryabkov said, accusing Western outlets of spreading unfounded stories to generate speculation and headlines, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Earlier, White House sources reported that the Lavrov-Rubio meeting expected in the coming days had been “put on hold for the time being.” Moscow’s response underscores its stance that no formal arrangements had been made.

