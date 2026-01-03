Russia denounces U.S. military strikes on Venezuela

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Saturday, Russia's Foreign Ministry condemned what it described as a U.S. act of "armed aggression" against Venezuela, calling for restraint and warning against further escalation after a series of explosions shook the capital, Caracas, early in the morning.

“The pretexts cited to justify these actions are untenable. Ideologically driven hostility has prevailed over practical pragmatism and a willingness to build relations based on trust and predictability,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Moscow, an ally of Venezuela, called for dialogue and said it was ready to support diplomatic efforts.

“We reaffirm our solidarity with the Venezuelan people and our support for the course pursued by its Bolivarian leadership to defend the country’s national interests and sovereignty,” the Foreign Ministry said.

Russia’s embassy in Caracas said it is operating as usual and remains in constant contact with the Venezuelan authorities and Russian citizens in the South American country. It did not report any Russian citizens as having been injured in the attacks.

U.S. President Donald Trump said the American military carried out a “large-scale strike” against Venezuela on Saturday, claiming that Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife were captured “in conjunction with U.S. law enforcement” and flown out of the country.

In comments to The New York Times shortly after his announcement, Trump hailed what he called a “brilliant operation.”

“A lot of good planning and a lot of great, great troops and great people,” he was quoted as saying. “It was a brilliant operation, actually.”

Russia’s Foreign Ministry demanded clarity on Maduro’s whereabouts. It said his capture would represent an “unacceptable encroachment on the sovereignty of an independent state.”

Trump is expected to give a news conference about the U.S. strikes at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, at 11 a.m. local time on Saturday.

News.Az