Kallas: EU is closely observing situation in Venezuela

On January 3, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas stated that the European Union is closely monitoring the situation in Venezuela, following US President Donald Trump's confirmation of military strikes on Caracas and the news that Nicolás Maduro had been captured and removed from Venezuela.

Kallas said that she had spoken with US secretary of state Marco Rubio and the EU ambassador in Caracas, News.Az reports, citing foreign medias.

“The EU has repeatedly stated that Mr Maduro lacks legitimacy and has defended a peaceful transition,” Kallas said.

“Under all circumstances, the principles of international law and the UN Charter must be respected. We call for restraint. The safety of EU citizens in the country is our top priority,” she said.

The EU imposed sanctions on Venezuela in November 2017, four years after Maduro first took office.

EU sanctions currently cover 69 individuals.

The sanctions include an embargo on arms and on equipment for internal repression, and a travel ban on individuals and an asset freeze on individuals and entities responsible for human rights violations and for undermining democracy and the rule of law in Venezuela.

These sanctions aim to encourage democratic shared solutions so as to bring political stability to the country and address the pressing needs of Venezuelans, according to the Council of the EU, which said that they are designed not to harm the Venezuelan population.

The reversal of EU sanctions will depend on tangible progress in human rights and the rule of law in Venezuela, along with meaningful steps towards genuine dialogue and a democratic transition, the Council of the EU said.

The sanctions were last extended until January 10 2027.

