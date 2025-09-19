Russia developing $5 billion alternative to Starlink, says Space Agency head

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia is pressing ahead with plans to build a $5 billion satellite internet system to rival Elon Musk’s Starlink, according to state media reports.

Roscosmos chief Dmitry Bakanov said that several test satellites are already in orbit and that “serial models have been modified accordingly,” during an interview with pro-Kremlin broadcaster Vladimir Solovyov on Sept. 17, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The project, dubbed Rassvet (“Dawn”), is Russia’s direct response to SpaceX’s Starlink network, which has been crucial for maintaining Ukraine’s battlefield communications throughout the war.

The satellite constellation will be deployed by Bureau 1440, a private Russian space company tasked with launching 292 new satellites by 2030, with an eventual total of 383, including replacements for possible failures.

According to a draft plan obtained by RBC, Moscow aims to expand high-speed broadband coverage to 97% of households by 2030 and 99% by 2036. Deployment of the system is set to begin in December 2025.

Starlink terminals have been widely used by Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, with over 50,000 delivered, nearly 30,000 of them from Poland. Germany is also financing Ukraine’s access to a French-operated satellite internet service run by Eutelsat.

Starlink has suffered two major outages in recent months, and reports earlier this year suggested the U.S. considered restricting its use in Ukraine. Kyiv has since said it has alternative options for maintaining secure communications.

News.Az