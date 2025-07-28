Russia expands gasoline export ban as wholesale prices surge

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian government has imposed a complete ban on gasoline exports through the end of August, extending previous restrictions that had exempted major oil producers.

Russian officials say the measure is necessary “to maintain stability in the domestic fuel market amid high seasonal demand and agricultural work,” News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The expanded restrictions do not apply to supplies sent to members of the Eurasian Economic Union or to countries such as Mongolia, with which Russia has intergovernmental fuel supply agreements.

The news outlet RBC reports that Russia is temporarily banning exports amid rising wholesale gasoline prices, which have reached record highs on Russian commodity exchanges. Wholesale prices have risen for eight consecutive trading sessions.

Sources recently told Reuters that Russia increased gasoline exports by roughly 25 percent year-over-year in the first five months of 2025, reaching about 2.51 million tons. Russia produces more than 40 million metric tons of gasoline annually.

News.Az