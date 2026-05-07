Iran denies role in South Korea’s HMM Maru blast in Strait of Hormuz

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Iran’s embassy in Seoul has firmly rejected allegations of Iranian involvement in an explosion targeting a South Korean-linked, Panama-flagged cargo vessel, HMM Maru, in the Strait of Hormuz earlier this week. The blast and subsequent fire occurred on Monday while the ship was carrying a crew of 24.

In a statement on Thursday, the embassy said Tehran “strongly rejects” any claims regarding the involvement of Iran’s armed forces in the incident affecting a Korean vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

“Since the beginning of the acts of aggression by the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran (late February), the Islamic Republic has repeatedly emphasised that the Strait of Hormuz constitutes an integral part of its defensive geography in the face of aggressors and their supporters,” it added.

According to the statement, the security environment in the strategic waterway has altered conditions for navigation, which it said now differ from the past due to what it described as rising tensions stemming from “hostile forces and their allies”.

“Accordingly, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz requires full compliance with applicable regulations, due attention to issued warnings, observance of designated routes, and coordination with the competent authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” it said.

The embassy warned that failure to observe such requirements in a militarily sensitive environment could lead to “unintended incidents”, adding that responsibility would rest with those who proceed with transit or activities in the area without due regard for such conditions.

It reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to maritime safety and security in the region in accordance with international rules and regulations.

The statement followed remarks by US President Donald Trump, who claimed Iran had “taken some shots” at the South Korean vessel and urged Seoul to join his so-called “Project Freedom”, a proposed initiative aimed at securing passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

Following Trump’s comments, South Korea said it would “review its position” on participation in US-led efforts to escort shipping in the strategic waterway.

News.Az