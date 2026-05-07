Iran ready for diplomacy but will uphold national rights, Pezeshkian tells Macron

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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that the Islamic Republic is ready to actively pursue diplomatic channels to end the war, while insisting on securing the rights of the Iranian people.

The Iranian president also reiterated Tehran’s deep mistrust of the White House, citing what he described as Washington’s repeated acts of aggression during negotiations, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

In a phone call on Wednesday, the two presidents reviewed the strategic situation in the region, including developments around the Strait of Hormuz, as well as the progress of a temporary ceasefire agreement and ongoing talks between Iran and the United States, according to a readout from the Iranian presidency.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, within the framework of international law, is ready to seriously pursue diplomatic paths to end the war, while emphasising the realisation of the rights of the Iranian nation,” Pezeshkian said.

Addressing Iran’s mistrust of Washington, Pezeshkian said it stems from what he described as hostile actions by the US side.

“This distrust is the result of hostile acts by the American side, the latest of which were two attacks on our country during negotiations, effectively stabbing us in the back,” he said.

The presidents of Iran and France also exchanged views on the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway which Iran has placed under tight control since the war began.

The call also covered the initial ceasefire agreement and mediation efforts led by Pakistan.

News.Az