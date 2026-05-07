Iranian vessels reportedly break through blockade and enter Persian Gulf

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Two Iranian vessels have reportedly entered the Persian Gulf after breaking through what Iranian media describe as an attempted maritime blockade by the United States.

Fars News Agency said, citing vessel tracking data, that two Iranian ships succeeded in reaching the Gulf despite what it characterised as efforts to restrict maritime movement, News.Az reports.

According to the report, the vessels include a large liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker and an oil tanker.

It added that the United States is seeking to use a so-called maritime blockade of Iran as leverage in relation to the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically important waterway.

The report also noted that Iran has previously used empty oil tankers as floating storage for crude oil.

News.Az