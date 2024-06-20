Russia exported 4-6 bcm of LNG via EU ports to third countries in 2023 — EC

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia exported 4-6 billion cubic meters (bcm) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) through EU ports to non-EU countries in 2023, the European Commission said.

"The latest information I have is that somewhere in the range between 4 and 6 bcm of Russian energy were transshipped to third countries via EU ports in 2023," representative of the European Commission (EC) Tim McPhie said at a briefing in Brussels.He was unable to estimate the cost of this volume of gas because the contracts are confidential.Earlier, EU ambassadors agreed on the 14th package of sanctions against Russia, which includes a ban on the transit of Russian LNG through EU ports. The package now must be adopted by the EU Council at ministerial level, after which it will be published and come into force. The European Commission seeks to symbolically put it into effect before the start of negotiations on the admission of Ukraine and Moldova to the EU, scheduled for June 25.

News.Az