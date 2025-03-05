Russia fines Twitch for violating personal data law

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Russian court fined Twitch video streaming service 13,000,000 rubles ($145,300) fine for violating the personal data law.

"Twitch Interactive was recognized as liable of committing an administrative offense under part 9 of Article 13.11 of the Russian Code of Administrative Offenses (violation of Russian laws in the sphere of personal data) by the ruling of the Tagansky District Court. The administrative fine in the amount of thirteen million rubles was set to it," the court said, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

The Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media, Roskomnadzor, found 46 cases of personal data law violations last year. The law binds Russian and foreign companies to keep personal information of Russians only in the territory of the country. The localization requirements applies to foreign companies without physical presence in Russia if they carry activity aimed at the territory of the country.

