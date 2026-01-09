Russia fires Oreshnik hypersonic missile at Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian military said on Friday that it had launched its hypersonic Oreshnik missile at a target in Ukraine as part of a large overnight strike on energy facilities and drone manufacturing sites.

The Defence Ministry stated that the strike was in response to an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on one of President Vladimir Putin’s residences at the end of December, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Kyiv has dismissed Russia’s claim about the attempted attack in Novgorod, calling it “a lie.”

Earlier, the governor of Ukraine’s western Lviv region said that a Russian strike had hit an infrastructure target, which unverified social media reports suggested was a large underground gas storage facility.

News.Az