Russia foils Ukrainian intel agent’s plot to plant bomb under defense official’s car

A Russian national recruited by Ukrainian intelligence services to carry out a bombing in Moscow was arrested after attempting to plant a bomb under the car of a Russian Defense Ministry official, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday.

"It has been established that a Russian citizen recruited by Ukrainian intelligence services to carry out a terrorist act arrived in Moscow from Ukraine in November 2024 under the guise of a deportee in transit through Moldova and Georgia," the press office said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing Russian media. The recruited Ukrainian agent had been constantly residing in Ukraine since 2020, it specified.The Ukrainian agent retrieved an improvised explosive device and a video surveillance device from a cache on the territory of the Moscow Region, the press office said."The explosive device camouflaged as a power bank with attached magnets was intended to be planted under a service car of a high-ranking Russian Defense Ministry official whose driver was his close relative," it said.The Ukrainian intelligence services planned to detonate the explosive device remotely from the territory of Ukraine, it specified."Aside from the supervisors from the intelligence services, the preparations for the terrorist attack were also coordinated through the agent’s recruited wife living in Mirgorod in the Poltava Region of Ukraine," the press office said.The Ukrainian intelligence services planned to ensure their agent's departure for Ukraine and further to one of European Union countries after the terrorist act, the FSB said.

News.Az