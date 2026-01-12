Russia hits Ukraine’s energy sector, seven regions lose power

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces launched overnight strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, causing widespread power outages in seven regions, the Ministry of Energy reported.

Ukrainian Deputy Energy Minister Roman Andarak said electricity was cut in Odesa, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Chernihiv. Emergency repair crews began restoration work immediately, with ongoing efforts in Odesa and Zhytomyr to reconnect consumers, News.Az reports, citing the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

In Chernihiv, shelling damaged an energy facility, leaving several settlements without power. Restoration will start once security conditions permit.

In Kyiv and the surrounding region, emergency power outages are being applied on both sides of the river, with a gradual shift toward scheduled hourly outages. Adverse weather left 161 settlements without electricity in Kyiv region, 48 in Zakarpattia, 36 in Dnipropetrovsk, and 15 in Chernihiv. Regional electricity companies are working to repair damaged power lines.

Andarak noted that most regions now follow hourly outage schedules, while emergency schedules remain in Kyiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, and Donetsk. Duration may vary depending on falling temperatures.

Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy sector remain systematic and nationwide. In the latest attack in Odesa, energy facilities and an administrative building were damaged, causing outages in several settlements and a residential district.

News.Az