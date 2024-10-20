Russia, Indonesia to conduct first major naval drills

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia and Indonesia are set to hold their inaugural large-scale naval exercises, named Orruda, in November, as announced by Russia’s Ambassador to Indonesia Sergey Tolchenov.

In an interview with TASS, Tolchenov stated that a contingent from the Pacific Fleet will make a friendly visit to Surabaya, featuring three modern corvettes, News.Az reports.He noted that while such visits occur nearly every year, this event will mark the first major joint naval exercises between the two nations.The ambassador stressed that in the future these exercises could be held "with a certain frequency," such as once every two years."Then perhaps one day we could conduct such exercises not in the waters near Indonesia, but, let's say, in the part of the world ocean that is closer to the Russian Far East. There are many different possibilities here," he added.

