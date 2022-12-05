Russia interested in facilitating unblocking of transport links in S. Caucasus – Lavrov

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia is interested in doing everything possible to facilitate the unblocking of transport links in the South Caucasus, the country’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

Lavrov made the remarks during a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Moscow, News.Az reports citing Russian media.

He also expressed Moscow’s interest in contributing to the signing of a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan.

“An important topic is the course of the implementation of the trilateral agreements achieved by the Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders in November 2020, in January and November 2021, and then in late October there was another summit in Sochi,” Lavrov said.

“We are interested in doing everything possible to facilitate the unblocking of transport links, the delimitation of the border, the conclusion of a peace treaty, and in general the strengthening of confidence-building measures,” the top Russian diplomat added.

News.Az