Russia-Iran flights resume after two-week suspension

The plane, operated by Iran’s largest commercial airline, Mahan Air, departed from Mashhad at 6:50 a.m. local time (3:50 a.m. GMT) and landed at 10:12 a.m. Moscow time (7:12 a.m. GMT). The flight lasted 4 hours and 12 minutes, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) prohibited Russian airlines from carrying out flights in the airspace of Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Iran until June 26.

Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

US President Donald Trump later announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire that took effect on June 24.

Today, Rosaviatsiya announced that the ban on Russian airliners using the airspace of Iraq, Iran, and Jordan had been lifted.