Russia, Iran start building thermal power plant in Bandar Abbas

Russia and Iran have begun the construction of a 1.4-gigawatt thermal power plant in the city of Bandar Abbas in southern Iran, Sputnik International reported Feb. 20.

The launching ceremony was attended by Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak.

In mid-December 2016, Russian company Technopromexport and an Iranian holding company signed an agreement on the construction of a thermal power plant in Iran, envisioning funding on the part of Russia to the tune of 1.2 billion euros.

