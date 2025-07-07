Russia launches drone attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces have attacked Ukraine’s Kharkiv with drones on the morning of 7 July.

The Russian attack caused a fire in a high-rise building and left 23 people, including children, injured, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

"Kharkiv has just been attacked by two enemy Shahed drones. Early reports indicate that the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city was hit," Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

Terekhov noted that further strikes on Kharkiv were possible and a few minutes later reported more explosions in the city.

Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, said a drone strike in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv had caused a fire on the eighth floor of a residential building.

Two more hits occurred in the Slobidskyi district, where another high-rise building was hit.

He noted that a fire had broken out on the seventh floor of the building, covering an estimated area of 10 sq m, and that people had been injured.

At 07:00, Syniehubov stated that the total number of injured had risen to 17 (10 adults and two children in the Shevchenkivskyi district and four adults and a child in the Slobidskyi district).

At 07:30, he reported that the number of injured had risen to 23, including three children (15 in the Shevchenkivskyi district and eight in the Slobidskyi district).

"As of now, three injured, including one child, have been taken to hospital in a moderately severe condition. Medics are providing the necessary treatment. Rescue operations are ongoing," Syniehubov said.

News.Az