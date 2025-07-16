Russia launches major drone strike on Ukraine’s central regions as U.S. envoy visits Kyiv

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia carried out one of its heaviest attacks in months overnight, striking Ukraine’s central regions with waves of drones and ballistic missiles that targeted civilian infrastructure and industrial sites, local authorities said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s hometown of Kryvyi Rih and the city of Vinnytsia, which has largely avoided direct strikes until now, were among the hardest hit. Ukrainian emergency services reported fires and damage to energy facilities following the assault, calling it one of the most intense since the war began, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

The attack coincided with a visit by a U.S. envoy to Kyiv, underscoring Washington’s continued support for Ukraine amid growing pressure on both sides of the conflict. Officials did not immediately disclose casualty figures, but rescue operations were ongoing as of midday Wednesday.

Local governors urged residents to remain in shelters amid warnings of further strikes.

