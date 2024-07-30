Russia launches major naval drills involving majority of its fleet

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s Navy has commenced planned exercises involving nearly all of its fleets and a majority of its warships, the country’s Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

“Units and formations of the Russian Navy have started scheduled drills in the operational zones of the Northern, Pacific, and Baltic Fleets, as well as within the area of responsibility of the Caspian Flotilla,” the ministry said in a statement.Russia’s naval exercises involve some 20,000 servicemen and 300 surface ships, submarines and support vessels.“Over the next several days, the ships’ crews, naval aviation units and coastal troops will perform more than 300 combat exercises with the practical use of weapons,” the ministry noted.“The main purpose of the exercise is to test the actions of the Navy's military control bodies at all levels, as well as the readiness of the crews of ships, naval aviation units and coastal troops of the Russian Navy to fulfill the tasks as intended,” it added.

