Russia launches overnight drone strikes on Zelenskyy’s hometown

Russia carried out a massive overnight drone attack on Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. More than 10 strikes hit the city, sparking multiple fires.

“Ukrainian air defense forces intercepted 22 drones over Kryvyi Rih, but some strikes still hit their targets,” Vilkul said. The attacks primarily targeted infrastructure, causing fires at several facilities, News.Az reports, citing Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city’s defense council.

Emergency services responded immediately, extinguishing all fires. Vilkul confirmed that there were no casualties. “All essential services, including public transport, hospitals, and social institutions, remain operational,” he added.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that one industrial enterprise caught fire, which was quickly controlled by 86 rescuers using 28 units of equipment. Energy infrastructure in the city was damaged, leaving the villages of Avanhard, Verabove, and Myrivske temporarily without electricity. Power restoration efforts are ongoing.

Vilkul also noted Russian attacks in the Nikopol district, where heavy artillery and drones targeted Nikopol and the Pokrovske community. Two women, aged 69 and 89, were injured, and several residential buildings and cars were damaged.

This is the latest in a series of attacks on Kryvyi Rih. Just over a week ago, on October 8, Russian drones and guided aerial bombs struck the city, causing fires and damage. On October 10, a missile strike injured three people and damaged a private enterprise building.

