Russia lifts ban on export of gasoline from May 20 to June 30

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has lifted the ban on export of gasoline for the period from May 20 to June 30, 2024, according to a government decree published on Monday, News.az reports citing TASS.

The decree was signed on May 17 by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and comes into force on the day of its official publication.Earlier, the press service of the government reported that the cabinet approved a decision to temporarily lift the ban on gasoline exports for fuel producers until June 30, 2024, but restrictions remain for the period from July 1 to August 31.The decision was made taking into account the saturation of the domestic market for motor fuel, preventing a decrease in refining volumes at individual oil refineries due to overstocking of motor gasoline, as well as the need to free ports from the volume of fuel that was planned for export, but was not exported by direct producers after the introduction of restrictions, according to the government’s Telegram channel.From March 1, 2024, Russia introduced a temporary ban on gasoline exports for six months in order to offset the growth in demand in the spring and summer.Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that the Russian Energy Ministry had approached the government with a proposal to temporarily suspend the ban on gasoline exports. According to him, at the moment the Russian gasoline market is overfilled with supply.Last year, the ban on gasoline exports was in effect from September 21 to November 17 to stabilize the price situation on the domestic motor fuel market.

News.Az