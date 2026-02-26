Russia may block Telegram in April, sources say

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia plans to block Telegram this spring, following government demands to tighten media controls. The messaging app is accused of being a haven for criminals and a tool used by foreign intelligence services for "hybrid warfare" against Russia, according to Russian media reports citing anonymous sources.

Two sources close to the Kremlin told the RBC news outlet that the decision to block the platform was “final,” while a third source familiar with internal government discussions on the issue said Telegram could be made inaccessible inside Russia as early as April, News.Az reports, citing The Moscow Times.

The Bell, citing its own sources in the telecom industry, reported that Russian authorities have already informed major internet and mobile providers of the decision to block Telegram.

“Things could still change over the next month and a half — there are differing views within the government on this issue. But for now, the information we have is that there will be a full block beginning on April 1,” one of those sources said.

Russia’s media regulator Roskomnadzor neither confirmed nor denied the reports, which were published just days after it was revealed that the FSB security service is investigating Telegram founder Pavel Durov on allegations of aiding and abetting terrorism.

Moscow has long flirted with the idea of blocking Telegram, an app with around 90 million users in Russia and one that has become a critical tool for free speech in an otherwise tightly controlled media environment. Russia unsuccessfully tried to block the platform in 2018 and 2020.

However, the government’s latest campaign to restrict access to the app looks different.

In August, Roskomnadzor blocked voice and video calls on Telegram, and earlier this month, it began throttling download speeds, making it difficult for users to access media content such as voice notes, videos and images.

Authorities in Moscow argue that their clampdown on Telegram, as well as the Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp, is based on security concerns as the country faces an increasing number of attacks blamed on Ukraine and its Western allies.

The company has dismissed accusations that it is enabling criminal and terrorist activity, calling the restrictions an attempt to force Russians to switch to the state-backed messenger Max, which critics say was created for mass surveillance and censorship.

News.Az