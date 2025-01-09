Russia monitors Trump’s ‘dramatic’ remarks on Greenland acquisition

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Kremlin expressed that it is closely monitoring the "dramatic" remarks made by President-elect Donald Trump regarding his desire to acquire Greenland, as well as his expansionist rhetoric, which includes plans to take over the Panama Canal and incorporate Canada as the "51st state," News.az reports citing Fox news .

"The Arctic is a zone of our national interests, our strategic interests," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, according to a Reuters transcript. "We are interested in preserving the atmosphere of peace and stability in the Arctic zone."We are watching the rather dramatic development of the situation very closely, but so far, thank God, at the level of statements," he added.Trump, who earlier this week said he could not rule out using military or economic force to take the Danish territory as well as the Panama Canal, has drawn some rebuke from European leaders like German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who reminded the former, and soon-to-be president of the United States, that national sovereignty is a "fundamental principle of international law and a key part of what we call Western values."In a comment posted to X on Wednesday, Scholz, who has voiced "incomprehension" at Trump’s expansionist comments, said the principle of national sovereignty "applies to every country, whether in the East or the West.""In talks with our European partners, there is an uneasiness regarding recent statements from the U.S.," he added, without mentioning which European leaders. "It is clear: We must stand together."Despite international concern over Trump’s comments, some European leaders appear to be toeing the line when it comes to the level of rebuke they have issued.Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen responded to Trump’s comments on Tuesday by clarifying that Greenland is not for sale but added she was glad the arctic country was garnering international interest.

