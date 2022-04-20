Yandex metrika counter

Russia not ready for peaceful settlement - Zelensky

The Russian Federation is not ready for a peaceful settlement, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a joint briefing with the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, in Kyiv, News.az reports citing Ukrinform.

"They are not ready for a peaceful settlement ... It's the same as they came out constantly with media signals until they launched a full-scale invasion," the president said.

Zelensky also said he was ready for dialogue to end the war.

"Whether I want it or I don't want it... I'm ready for a dialogue on the end of the war with the president of the Russian Federation," the president said.


