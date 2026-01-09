Ukraine’s front line remains tense but largely static, with the heaviest fighting concentrated in the Pokrovsk–Myrnohrad area and parts of the Zaporizhzhia region. Russian forces continue to carry out localized assaults and raids but have failed to achieve any operational or strategic breakthroughs, while sustaining heavy losses. Ukraine maintains a defensive posture aimed at wearing down the enemy, relying heavily on drones and long-range strikes amid ongoing concerns over air defense shortages and political constraints on Western assistance. The News.Az analytical portal interviewed Ukrainian military expert Aleksandr Kovalenko to clarify the latest developments along the front line.

10 Feb 2026-09:37